Boston College Product Harold Landry III Records Safety in Titans Win, The Rundown: November 25, 2024
Boston College product Harold Landry III had a impactful performance in the Tennessee Titans 32-27 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.
The 28-year-old tallied a sack that led to a safety with 1:13 to go in the game to seal the victory for the Titans. He also recorded three solo tackles in the contest.
So far this season, Landry III has appeared in 11 games for Tennessee and tallied 50 total tackles (27 solo and 23 assisted) and six sacks.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College vs. No. 17 Ole Miss (Baha Mar Women's Championship) | Nassau, Bahamas | 5 p.m. ET | FloHoops | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College vs. Missouri State (Cayman Islands Classic) | George Town, Grand Cayman Island | 7:30 p.m. ET | FloCollege | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College 82, Old Dominion 52.
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Syracuse 1.
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in Terrier Invite- (Men’s) 1st Place, 1,685.5 Points; (Women’s) 4th Place, 1,014 Points.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
81 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program announced the Play of the Game in the Eagles 41-21 win over UNC via social media.
- Boston College men’s swimming & diving member Jack Doyle broke the school record for the 200 fly with a time of 1:45.15. The record is just one of two that Doyle broke over the weekend in the Terrier Invite.
- Boston College men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant got in on the fun during the team’s shoot-around prior to its game against Old Dominion in the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
November 25, 1978: For the second straight week, Boston College didn’t give up any passing yards. That’s the good news. The bad news is that it lost both games during a winless season, 37-27 to Syracuse and 27-0 at UMass.
Special Media:
