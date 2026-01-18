Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Overtime Win Over Syracuse in Pictures
On Saturday, Boston College earned its first conference win of the season against rival Syracuse 81-73 in front of a packed crowd at Conte Forum. Guard Fred Payne led the Eagles with 26 points and six assists. Here's how the victory looked from the baseline.
1. Jayden Hastings Tips Off Against William Kyle III
Boston College forward Jayden Hastings tips off against Syracuse center William Kyle III to open the game.
2. Luka Toews Handles the Ball
Boston College guard Luka Toews handles the ball in front of Syracuse guard Nate Kingz.
3. Caleb Steger Protects the Ball
Boston College guard Caleb Steger protects the ball from Syracuse guard Kiyan Anthony while searching for an open teammate.
4. Rejected by Shaw!
Boston College forward Aidan Shaw blocks a layup attempt by Syracuse guard Kiyan Anthony. The senior played strong defense, recording two blocks, six defensive rebounds and a steal.
5. Aidan Shaw Rocks the Rim
Boston College forward Aidan Shaw dunks in the first half. The senior scored seven total points, four of which came from dunks.
6. Make Way for Payne!
Boston College guard Fred Payne dunks on a fast break. The redshirt sophomore led the Eagles with a career-high 26 points and team-high six assists.
7. Carmelo Anthony On Site
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony sits courtside to watch the Eagles take on the Syracuse Orange and his son, Kiyan Anthony.
8. Earl Grant Coaches the Defense
Boston College head coach Earl Grant yells at the defense from the sideline. Grant coached the Eagles to their first overtime win of the season.
9. Fred Payne for Three!
Boston College guard celebrates after scoring a three-point field goal. The redshirt sophomore scored four three-pointers and shot 57.1 percent from behind the arc.
10. Fred Payne Celebrates
Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates after scoring a three-point shot. The redshirt sophomore extended his streak of 20-point performances to four games.
11. Jayden Hastings Drops the Hammer
Boston College center Jayden Hastings dunks in the second half to tie up the game. The redshirt sophomore scored 10 points on perfect 4-for-4 field goal shooting.
12. Boden Kapke Scores a Layup
Boston College big man Boden Kapke scores a layup in the second half.
13. Donald Hand Jr. Sends the Game to Overtime
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring a three-point shot to send the game to overtime. The redshirt junior scored 12 points in the contest.
14. Donald Hand Jr. Celebrates
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring a layup in overtime.
15. The Eagles Win!
Boston College forward Jayden Hastings celebrates after the win.
16. Fred Payne and Caleb Steger Celebrate
Boston College guards Fred Payne and Caleb Steger record a post-win video.
John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.