Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Overtime Win Over Syracuse in Pictures

On Saturday, Boston College earned its first conference win of the season against rival Syracuse 81-73 in front of a packed crowd at Conte Forum. Guard Fred Payne led the Eagles with 26 points and six assists. Here's how the victory looked from the baseline.

1. Jayden Hastings Tips Off Against William Kyle III

Jayden Hastings takes the opening tipoff against William Kyle III at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Jayden Hastings tips off against Syracuse center William Kyle III to open the game.

2. Luka Toews Handles the Ball

Luka Toews dribbles the ball in front of Nate Kingz at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Luka Toews handles the ball in front of Syracuse guard Nate Kingz.

3. Caleb Steger Protects the Ball

Caleb Steger looks for an open pass at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Caleb Steger protects the ball from Syracuse guard Kiyan Anthony while searching for an open teammate.

4. Rejected by Shaw!

Aidan Shaw blocks a layup attempt by Kiyan Anthony at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Aidan Shaw blocks a layup attempt by Syracuse guard Kiyan Anthony. The senior played strong defense, recording two blocks, six defensive rebounds and a steal.

5. Aidan Shaw Rocks the Rim

Aidan Shaw dunks at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Aidan Shaw dunks in the first half. The senior scored seven total points, four of which came from dunks.

6. Make Way for Payne!

Fred Payne dunks on a fast break at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne dunks on a fast break. The redshirt sophomore led the Eagles with a career-high 26 points and team-high six assists.

7. Carmelo Anthony On Site

Carmelo Anthony sits courtside at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony sits courtside to watch the Eagles take on the Syracuse Orange and his son, Kiyan Anthony.

8. Earl Grant Coaches the Defense

Earl Grant coaches the defense at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College On SI

Boston College head coach Earl Grant yells at the defense from the sideline. Grant coached the Eagles to their first overtime win of the season.

9. Fred Payne for Three!

Fred Payne celebrates after scoring a three-point shot at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard celebrates after scoring a three-point field goal. The redshirt sophomore scored four three-pointers and shot 57.1 percent from behind the arc.

10. Fred Payne Celebrates

Fred Payne celebrates after scoring a three-point shot at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles on SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates after scoring a three-point shot. The redshirt sophomore extended his streak of 20-point performances to four games.

11. Jayden Hastings Drops the Hammer

Jayden Hastings dunks in the second half at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings dunks in the second half to tie up the game. The redshirt sophomore scored 10 points on perfect 4-for-4 field goal shooting.

12. Boden Kapke Scores a Layup

Boden Kapke scores a layup at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke scores a layup in the second half.

13. Donald Hand Jr. Sends the Game to Overtime

Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring a three-point shot to send the game to overtime at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring a three-point shot to send the game to overtime. The redshirt junior scored 12 points in the contest.

14. Donald Hand Jr. Celebrates

Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring a layup in overtime at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring a layup in overtime.

15. The Eagles Win!

Jayden Hastings celebrates after an overtime victory at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Jayden Hastings celebrates after the win.

16. Fred Payne and Caleb Steger Celebrate

Fred Payne and Caleb Steger film a post-game celebration video at Conte Forum on Jan. 17, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guards Fred Payne and Caleb Steger record a post-win video.

