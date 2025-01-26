BC Bulletin

Boston College Product Quinten Post Scores Eight Points in Warriors Loss, The Rundown: January 26, 2025

Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) gestures after a teammates basket during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Boston College product Quinten Post is having a stellar rookie campaign. 

The Amsterdam, Netherlands, native is currently on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors after being selected by the team as the No. 52 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. 

On Saturday, Post appeared in his fourth straight game for Golden State. 

In the Warriors’ 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Post scored eight points, three assists, and two rebounds in 23 minutes of action. 

Today’s Schedule:

  • Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Dartmouth | Weymouth, Mass. | 10 a.m. ET
  • Women’s Basketball: Boston College at Wake Forest | 2 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

  • Men’s Swimming & Diving: UPenn 195, Boston College 104; Harvard 230, Boston College 68.
  • Women’s Hockey: No. 12 Boston College 2, Providence 1 (OT).

Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:

19 days.

Did You Notice?

  • The Boston College cross country & track and field team shared photos via social media from Day 2 of the Riverhawk Invitational.
  • Multiple Boston College baseball players showed up to Conte Forum to support the men’s hockey team on Saturday.
  • The Boston College men’s hockey program shouted out fans for showing up early ahead of the team’s matchup with Boston University.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"Tom [O’Brien] is a coach who has always done things the right way, stood by his principles and instilled great values in the players he has coached. He's done all of that while being very successful."

Mike London

Special Media: 

