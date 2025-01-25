Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls Short to UNC in Overtime
The Boston College Eagles (9-11, 1-8 ACC) men’s basketball team fell short to the UNC Tar Heels (13-8, 6-3 ACC) 102-96 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Although down for a majority of the first half, the Eagles played aggressive and kept the margin close.
Boston College found itself down 17-15 with 11:45 remaining in the first 20 minutes. UNC went on a 7-0 run to gain its largest lead of the half, nine points.
The Eagles slowly chipped into their deficit which was highlighted by a 17-7 run and took their first lead of the day 32-31 with 6:45 left in the half.
The two teams went back-and-forth down the stretch of the opening half, however after a missed three-pointer by Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr., at the buzzer, the Tar Heels held the slight 46-45 advantage heading into halftime.
The second half of the contest was similar to the first. Boston College opened the last 20 minutes with a small 5-2 run to regain the lead 50-48.
After the stretch, the Eagles maintained their advantage or were tied with the Tar Heels for the first part of the half. UNC went up 67-64 with 10:13 left in the game, the first lead for the team since 18:17.
The two teams continued to battle. In total, the contest had 16 ties and 10 lead changes.
The Tar Heels knotted the game at 89 with 12.9 seconds left, but missed a three-point attempt as time expired which sent the game into overtime.
UNC pulled out the victory in overtime after making a pair of shots and two free throws in the final two minutes.
Both Boston College and UNC had big offensive performances.
The Eagles shot 54.5-percent from the floor (36-of-66) at 58.3-percent from behind the arc (14-of-24). A total of four Boston College players hit double-digits while Hand Jr., and guard Dion Brown combined for 46 points.
For the Tar Heels, they shot 55.6-percent from the floor (35-of-63) and 37.5-percent from behind the arc (6-of-16).
Next up, Boston College returns to Conte Forum to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
