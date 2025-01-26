BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Shuts Out No. 8 Boston University, Sweeps Series

The Eagles increased their winning streak to six on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (18-4-1, 11-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team upped its winning streak to six games after a 2-0 victory over the No. 8 Boston University Terriers (13-9-1, 9-5-1 HE) on Saturday night at Conte Forum. 

The Eagles started the game on a power play after the Terriers were called for a two-minute minor penalty due to goalie Mikhail Yegorov coming onto the ice for warmups early during pre-game. 

Boston College capitalized off the early advantage as forward Teddy Stiga scored his ninth goal of the season 24 seconds into the game. The score was assisted by forward Gabe Perreault and defenseman Lukas Gustafsson. 

After that, it was a battle of the goalies. 

Yegorov started in the net for Boston University. In his first collegiate game, the freshman allowed just one goal and tallied 23 saves. 

On the other side of the ice, Jacob Fowler made his 22nd start this season for Boston College. In his outing, the Hobey Baker nominee earned his sixth shutout of the season and recorded 30 saves. 

Eagles forward Ryan Leonard, who tallied a hat trick on Friday night, scored an empty net goal to ice the game at the 18:57 mark of the third period.

In total, the Terriers offense outshot the Eagles 59-47 and had more shots on goal 30-25. 

Next up, Boston College hosts No. 12 UMass Lowell on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. 

