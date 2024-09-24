Boston College Programs Start Seasons Strong as Month Winds Down, The Rundown: September 24, 2024
It was an up-and-down late September weekend for Eagles athletics.
The football team highlighted the good with its hard-fought victory over a tough Michigan State Spartans team 23-19, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to go.
A 42-yard touchdown pass from Thomas Castellanos to Lewis Bond was the deciding factor. Bond had his best game to date, finishing with six receptions for 102 yards and the game winning score. The story of the game, however, was the continued relentless defensive effort BC continues to put together week-in and week-out.
Sophomore Max Tucker's game-sealing interception was the final of three for the defense, each coming in crucial moments. Amongst a lot of question marks in the entirety, this Boston College team in the first year under Bill O'Brien has gained a very clear identity as a formula for success: opportunistic, bend don't break defense and an offense with a physical running attack and mature, effective quarterback play.
Teams that can run 23 personnel (two tight ends, three running backs) on first down from the 11-yard-line and score have the capabilities of having a demoralizing ground attack.
The team's rushing average of 3.5 yards per carry is deflated by the four sacks Castellanos took, but the two backs, Treshaun Ward and freshman Turbo Richard, combined for 24 carries and 148 yards to pull through an Eagles victory.
BC will look to finish out their non-conference schedule with a win against the 3-1 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this upcoming Saturday.
How to watch: Saturday, September 28th; Noon ET: ACC Network
Multiple Boston College programs, however, have already started conference play.
The BC field hockey squad continued its winning streak with a 4-1 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday and a 5-3 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats on Sunday to move to an overall 6-2 on the season.
The ladies have responded very well to the back-to-back losses the team took to the No. 4-ranked Maryland Terrapins and the top-ranked Northwestern Wildcats at the beginning of September, ripping off four straight since. The Eagles now sit at No. 13 on the latest RPI rankings and are currently third in the ACC standings.
The Eagles will play their second ACC match this Friday, traveling to Louisville, Ky., to face the No. 27 Louisville Cardinals.
How to Watch: Friday, September 27th; 6:00 EST: ACC Network Extra
The women's soccer team continues to turn heads after a 2-0 week put it at a strong 9-2-1 on the season. Sunday's win over Virginia Tech was the ladies first conference win of the year to move to 1-1-1 in ACC play.
The NCAA Women's Soccer RPI currently has the Eagles ranked No. 57, but they have an opportunity to improve their conference record, as their next two games are against two of the four worst teams in the conference, NC State and Clemson respectively.
Both games will be road trips, but BC's last two games have seen them put up two of their four highest scoring outputs of the season.
The ladies do not play this week, so they will look to use that time off as an opportunity to get themselves right before their trip down to both Carolinas in the first weekend of October.
Countdown to Boston College Men’s Hockey Season Opener:
17 Days
