Boston College’s Rachel Clark, Shea Dolce Honored at Tewaaraton Award Ceremony, The Rundown: May 30, 2025
The 2025 Tewaaraton Award ceremony was held on Thursday night and two Eagles were honored.
Attacker Rachel Clark and goalie Shea Dolce were two of five finalists for the women’s award and attended the ceremony in Washington D.C.
UNC attacker Chloe Humphrey won the award after helping the Tar Heels to an undefeated campaign and a national championship.
Today's Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Open Fleet Race National Championship | St. Mary's City, Md.
- Men's and Women's Track & Field: Boston College at NCAA East First Rounds | Jacksonville, Fla.
Eagles Results:
Women’s Track and Field: Boston College in NCAA First Rounds.
Women’s 1500m- Aoife Dunne | 31st Place | 4:18:63; Molly Hudson | 36th Place | 4:21.96
Women’s 400m Hurdles- Aliyah Canty | 47th Place | 1:01.39
Women’s 10000m- Roshni Singh | 32nd Place | 34:26.83
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
92 days
Did You Notice?
- UMass women's soccer released its full 2025 schedule on Thursday which features a home game against Boston College on Sept. 7.
- Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was caught posing with teammate tight end Isaiah Likely during OTAs.
- Guy Gaudreau, the father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Phillies game earlier in the week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"The daily grind that our sports demand make it far too easy to forget we wake up each day and live out our dreams."- Andy Strader
