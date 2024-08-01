Boston College Rowing Adds Assistant Coach to Staff, The Rundown: August 1, 2024
The Boston College rowing program announced the addition of Julia Batson to its staff on Wednesday.
Most recently, Batson served as a coach for the Saratoga Rowing Association/ARION in N.Y. Other coaching stints include at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center in Vt., and the Bainbridge Island Club in Wash.
Batson, a class of 2023 graduate from Smith College, earned All-American honors twice and NEW/MAC All-Conference First-Team honors twice as well as won the 2022 Pioneer Powerhouse Athlete of the Year Award.
Batson will join the Eagles as an assistant coach.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
32 days.
- Class of 2025 wide receiver Drake Grimes has received an offer from Boston College. Last season, the rising senior tallied 46 receptions for 723 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He averaged 15.71 yards per reception and also recorded a passing touchdown.
- Former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly has recorded the second-most career tackles in college football since 2005 with 532, according to a graphic shared by PFF College on social media.
- Class of 2025 defensive lineman and Boston College commit Micah Amedee shared photos of him and his teammates handing out water to people in his community.
August 1, 1931: Legendary track athlete Harold Connolly, who won a gold medal in the hammer throw at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, was born in Somerville, Mass.
