Boston College’s Emma Tavella to Compete in U.S. Olympic Trials, The Rundown: June 15, 2024
Boston College Eagles track and field athlete Emma Tavella was selected to compete in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.
The senior will participate in the 3,000m Steeplechase, the same event she placed 11th in during 2024 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships with a time of 9:55.89.
The first round of the event will be held on June 24 at 8:59 p.m. ET on NBC and will also stream on Peacock.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
79 days.
Did You Notice?
- Four-star class of 2025 forward London Jemison received an offer from the Boston College men’s basketball program. The rising senior ranks No. 47 nationally, No. 11 in small forwards, and No. 2 in the state of Conn., according to 247Sports Composite. The Eagles are one of 20 total offers that Jemson has received so far.
- Former Boston College men’s basketball forward Jared Dudley won his first NBA Finals game with the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach for the team. The Mavericks beat the Boston Celtics 122-84 on Friday night to keep their season alive, however they still trail the best-of-seven series 3-1.
- Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien attended the Best of New England camp on Friday, an event that showcases prospects in the New England area.
- Class of 2027 running back Keylin Taylor announced via social media that he will attend Boston College’s Elite Skill One Day Clinic on June 19. Taylor plays for Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass.
