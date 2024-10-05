BC Bulletin

Boston College Set to Face Virginia to Start ACC Slate, The Rundown: October 5, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Sep 30, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) looks to pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles football team is set to start its ACC slate on Saturday afternoon with a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Heading into the matchup, both programs have one-loss and are undefeated in ACC play. Virginia has secured wins over Richmond, Wake Forest, and Coastal Carolina as well as suffered a loss to Maryland. Boston College has recorded wins over the then-No. 10 Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as suffered its sole loss to No. 9 Missouri.

Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos is expected to start after missing last week’s game against Western Kentucky with an undisclosed injury. 

Both programs are looking to add a statement win to their resumes and to make an early mark in the conference standings. 

Kickoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network.

Today's Schedule:

  • Sailing: Boston College at Open Atlantic Coast Championship Round 1 (Annapolis, Md.), at Hewitt (Bruinswick, Maine) | TBD
  • Rowing: Boston College vs. BU/Northeastern Scrimmage | Boston, Mass. | TBD
  • Men's Cross Country: Boston College in Paul Short Run | Bethlehem, Penn. | 11 a.m. ET | Live Stats
  • Swimming: Boston College at UMass | 11 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET

Eagles Results:

  • Field Hockey: No. 10 Boston College 3, No. 3 Virginia 2.
  • Women's Hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin 7,

    • Boston College 1.

  • Volleyball: No. 1 Pitt 3, Boston College 1.

Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener: 

7 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • The Boston College men's basketball program announced its attendees for the 2024 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., next week.
  • Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was named the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl's ACC Defensive Top Performer of the Week.
  • Boston College women's basketball announced its attendees for the 2024 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., next week.

Special Media: 

