Boston College Set to Face Virginia to Start ACC Slate, The Rundown: October 5, 2024
The Boston College Eagles football team is set to start its ACC slate on Saturday afternoon with a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
Heading into the matchup, both programs have one-loss and are undefeated in ACC play. Virginia has secured wins over Richmond, Wake Forest, and Coastal Carolina as well as suffered a loss to Maryland. Boston College has recorded wins over the then-No. 10 Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as suffered its sole loss to No. 9 Missouri.
Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos is expected to start after missing last week’s game against Western Kentucky with an undisclosed injury.
Both programs are looking to add a statement win to their resumes and to make an early mark in the conference standings.
Kickoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network.
Today's Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Open Atlantic Coast Championship Round 1 (Annapolis, Md.), at Hewitt (Bruinswick, Maine) | TBD
- Rowing: Boston College vs. BU/Northeastern Scrimmage | Boston, Mass. | TBD
- Men's Cross Country: Boston College in Paul Short Run | Bethlehem, Penn. | 11 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Swimming: Boston College at UMass | 11 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET
- Football: Boston College at Virginia | noon ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Women's Hockey: Boston College vs. No. 1 Wisconsin | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Soccer: Boston College at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Field Hockey: No. 10 Boston College 3, No. 3 Virginia 2.
- Women's Hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin 7,
Boston College 1.
- Volleyball: No. 1 Pitt 3, Boston College 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
7 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College men's basketball program announced its attendees for the 2024 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., next week.
- Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was named the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl's ACC Defensive Top Performer of the Week.
- Boston College women's basketball announced its attendees for the 2024 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., next week.
