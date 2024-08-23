Boston College Soccer Teams Finish Day 1-0-1, The Rundown: August 23, 2024
The Boston College men’s and women’s soccer teams competed on Thursday. The women’s team played its third game of the season while the men’s team opened its season.
In the women’s match, the Eagles defeated Gardner-Webb 2-1 with goals from forwards Sydney Segalla and Paige Peltier as well as assists from Segalla, forward Ella Richards, and defender Grace Courter. The victory puts the team at 3-0-0 on the year.
As for the men, Boston College got off to a 2-0 advantage after midfielder Ask Ekeland scored both of the Eagles goals, but the Gaels scored two unanswered in the second half to force the 2-2 tie. Eagles defenders Max Andrews and Christian Bejar and midfielder Marci Killeen tallied one assist each in the contest.
Today’s Schedule:
Field Hockey: Boston College at UMass Lowell (Scrimmage) | 11 a.m. ET
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Soccer: Boston College 2, Gardner-Webb 1.
- Men’s Soccer: Boston College 2, Iona 2.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
10 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught up with former Eagles head coach and current Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley during a joint practice in Green Bay.
- Team USA defeated Team Australia 33-1 in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship semifinal. Boston College attacker Emma LoPinto tallied seven goals and three assists and midfielder Shea Baker tallied one goal in the victory. Team USA will take on Team Canada for the gold medal on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.
The Boston College volleyball team announced the date and time for its Maroon and Gold scrimmage game. The event will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the Margot Connell Recreation Center.
