Boston College Softball Announces Schedule Change
The Boston College Eagles softball program has had its first major schedule change of the season.
The Eagles doubleheader against Canisius and Loyola Chicago which was scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled.
The program made the official announcement about the cancellation via social media on Thursday afternoon.
“UPDATE: Due to inclement weather in Greenville, tomorrow's games vs. Canisius University and Loyola University Chicago have been cancelled,” said Boston College softball via X. “We will provide more updates on the rest of the weekend as we receive them.”
The pair of games were two of five that the Eagles were slated to play as a part of the Pirate Invitational in Greenville, N.C.
However, due to winter weather, every game that was supposed to be played on Friday has been canceled.
For the rest of the weekend, Boston College’s games against Loyola Chicago and two against East Carolina, the tournament host, will still take place.
On Saturday, the Eagles will take on Loyola Chicago at 12:30 p.m. ET and East Carolina at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Eagles will play its second game against East Carolina at 11:30 a.m.
Below is the full updated schedule for this weekend from East Carolina Athletics.
Pirate Invitational Schedule (Update)
Friday, Feb. 21
10:00 AM – Boston College vs. Canisius – CANCELED
12:30 PM – Boston College vs. Loyola Chicago – CANCELED
3:00 PM – Canisius at East Carolina – CANCELED
5:30 PM – Loyola Chicago at East Carolina – CANCELED
Saturday, Feb. 22
10:00 AM – Loyola Chicago vs. Canisius
12:30 PM – Loyola Chicago vs. Boston College
3:00 PM – Canisius at East Carolina
5:30 PM – Boston College at East Carolina
Sunday, Feb. 23
9:00 AM – Canisius vs. Loyola Chicago
11:30 AM – Boston College at East Carolina