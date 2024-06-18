Boston College Softball Announces Two Additions From Transfer Portal
The Boston College softball team announced the addition of two players from the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon in infielder Janis Espinoza from Mt. San Antonio College and right-handed pitcher Kelly Colleran from Boston University.
In 2024, Espinoza made appearances in 43 games for the Mounties and recorded a .433 batting average, 52 hits including three home runs, 46 runs, 38 runs batted in, drew 18 walks, was hit by six pitches, stole 23 bases, and struck out only five times. She also recorded a .514 on-base percentage and a .650 slugging percentage.
Colleran is a Mass., native and attended North Attleboro High School. During her senior campaign, she recorded a 0.33 ERA in 126.1 innings pitched as well as had a .552 batting average and batted 27 runs in. She won Gatorade’s 2022-23 Massachusetts Softball Player of the Year.
Colleran entered the portal at the end of May and announced her decision to join the Eagles on May 24 in an Instagram post, while Espinoza’s decision was announced on social media by her alma mater on June 14. The Boston College softball team confirmed the additions on Tuesday via X.
“Thank you so much to every individual who has supported me and believed in me and continues to believe in me every single day,” said Colleran. “I have so much love in my heart for you all. I am so thankful to for this opportunity and I am beyond excited for my next chapter at Boston College… Go Eagles.”
The duo joins an Eagles softball program that went 30-24 overall in 2024 including 9-15 in conference play, and made an appearance in the 2024 ACC Tournament.