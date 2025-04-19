Boston College Softball Avoids Sweep Against Clemson, Wins Game Three Versus Tigers
After dropping two straight games against the No. 19 Clemson Tigers this weekend, Boston College banded together to snag a win from the Tigers on their way back to Beantown.
The Eagles managed to take a 5-2 win over the Tigers behind a three-run fourth inning followed by a pair of straight numbers in the fifth and sixth. Senior outfielder Jordan Stephens led the offensive charge with three RBIs on the day from her home run in the fourth, which was especially fitting, considering the Tigers took time to honor the Boston College seniors before the game.
Sophomore pitcher Kelly Coleran pitched another complete game, which elevated her to 11-11 on the season, and struck out four batters en route to the win. She allowed only three hits and one earned run in her 7.0 IP.
The win marks the first of its kind against a ranked team thus far into the season for Boston College, who now sit at 20-23 on the season and 5-13 in conference play. Most of those losses have come on the road for the Eagles, who did manage to improve to 6-12 away from home with the win.
Another milestone was reached in the game, but in the favor of senior catcher Hannah Slike. She reached the 200 career hits milestone mark in the game, which makes her only the fifth player in all of Boston College softball history to achieve such a feat.
Next up for the Eagles lied a midweek matchup against Merrimack on Wednesday, which is slated to begin at 4 p.m. After that, the Eagles will look to hit the road yet again and take on the Syracuse Orange for a three-game series beginning on April 25. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m.