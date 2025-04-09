Boston College Softball Drops Midweek Game to Boston University
The Boston College Eagles (17-19, 3-9 ACC) softball team fell to the Boston University Terriers (26-11, 9-0 PL) 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon in the latest edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave.
The Eagles got on the board first in the home half of the opening frame. Catcher Hannah Slike hit a sacrifice fly which brought home second baseman Emma Jackson to give Boston College the 1-0 advantage.
Jackson got on base on a leadoff walk and reached third on a throwing error in the following at-bat.
After having four scoreless innings, the Terriers knotted up the contest at 1 in the fifth on an RBI double by first baseman Megan Coyle.
Boston University went in front 2-1 in the seventh on a solo home run by center fielder Kylie Doherty.
In the bottom half of the inning, Boston College put the game-tying run on base with a two-out single from third baseman Janis Espinoza, however a fly out in the next at-bat ended the game.
Sophomore pitcher Kelly Colleran started in the circle for the Eagles. In the outing, she pitched a complete game and allowed eight hits, two runs (both earned), walked two batters, and struck out six.
With the result, Boston University records a season sweep over Boston College.
In the first meeting between the two this year, the Terriers handed the Eagles their first loss of the season 3-0 on Feb. 7 in the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Ft. Myers, Fla.
Next up, Boston College starts a three-game set with the Louisville Cardinals at home on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX.