Boston College Softball Suffers First Loss of Season to Boston University
The Boston College Eagles (1-1) softball team suffered its first loss of the season to the Boston University Terriers (2-0) 3-0 on Friday afternoon in the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Ft. Myers, Fla.
The Terriers got on the board first with a pair of hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Second baseman Brooke Deppiesse hit a leadoff double and scored on a two-out RBI single by left fielder Sophie Naivar.
Boston University tacked on two additional runs in the bottom of the sixth. The first came on an RBI triple by right fielder Kylie Doherty which scored Deppiesse, drew a leadoff walk.
The second came from a sacrifice fly by catcher Biz Baglieri which scored Doherty.
Pitcher Kasey Ricard started in the circle for the Terriers. In her first outing of the season, she pitched a complete game and allowed three hits, no runs, walked one batter, and struck out eight.
Boston College had two opportunities late in the game to score. In the top of the sixth and seventh, the Eagles got two runners on base with two outs which included one in scoring position in each inning, however a foul out in the sixth stranded the runners on base and a strike out in the seventh ended the game.
Pitcher Kelly Colleran, who transferred from Boston University to Boston College over the summer, started in the circle for the Eagles. In her first collegiate outing, she went 5.0 innings and allowed four hits, three runs (all earned), walked three batters, and struck out one. Bailey Kendziorski entered the game in relief and pitched the final inning.
Next up, Boston College continues its doubleheader on Friday against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 5 p.m. ET.