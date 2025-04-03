Boston College Softball Drops Midweek Game to UMass; The Rundown: April 3, 2025
Boston College Softball dropped to 15-17 (3-9 ACC) on the season, falling to the University of Massachusetts (9-22, 3-8 A10) by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday night at the Harrington Athletics Village.
The Minutewomen struck first, scoring one on an RBI double in the top of the first. The Eagles responded in the bottom of the third thanks to an Emma Jackson RBI triple and a Jordan Stephens RBI double. In the top of the fifth inning, UMass would reclaim the lead, scoring three runs, before tying things up again in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double.
The Minutewomen answered back, reclaiming the lead in the top of the seventh with a home run. BC was unable to come back in the bottom of the inning, making the final score 5-4. On deck: BC returns to action on Friday at 1:45 vs. Army for the Military and First Responders Appreciation Game.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for April 3
Eagles Results:
- Baseball: University of Rhode Island 11, Boston College 9 - extra innings
- Softball: Umass 5, Boston College 4
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
149 days
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
3] “The Big East Tournament was one of the most amazing events to watch, and I remember watching Pearl Washington my senior year in high school going in the Big East Tournament, going down there to watch that, and I was totally blown away. I had been to NBA games, but I had never been in an atmosphere like that. Man, it was just -- Madison Square Garden was kind of the mecca for me as a college player to get to that, to try to play at least more than one game for once in the Big East Tournament.”- Dana Barros
