BC Bulletin

Boston College Softball Drops Midweek Game to UMass; The Rundown: April 3, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Boston College Softball after loss to UMass
Boston College Softball after loss to UMass / Boston College Athletics

Boston College Softball dropped to 15-17 (3-9 ACC) on the season, falling to the University of Massachusetts (9-22, 3-8 A10) by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday night at the Harrington Athletics Village.

The Minutewomen struck first, scoring one on an RBI double in the top of the first. The Eagles responded in the bottom of the third thanks to an Emma Jackson RBI triple and a Jordan Stephens RBI double. In the top of the fifth inning, UMass would reclaim the lead, scoring three runs, before tying things up again in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double.

The Minutewomen answered back, reclaiming the lead in the top of the seventh with a home run. BC was unable to come back in the bottom of the inning, making the final score 5-4. On deck: BC returns to action on Friday at 1:45 vs. Army for the Military and First Responders Appreciation Game.

Today’s Schedule:

No games scheduled for April 3

Eagles Results:

  • Baseball: University of Rhode Island 11, Boston College 9 - extra innings
  • Softball: Umass 5, Boston College 4

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

149 days

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

3] “The Big East Tournament was one of the most amazing events to watch, and I remember watching Pearl Washington my senior year in high school going in the Big East Tournament, going down there to watch that, and I was totally blown away. I had been to NBA games, but I had never been in an atmosphere like that. Man, it was just -- Madison Square Garden was kind of the mecca for me as a college player to get to that, to try to play at least more than one game for once in the Big East Tournament.”

Dana Barros

Special Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/All Things BC