Boston College Softball Earns Midweek Win Over Stonehill
The Boston College Eagles (13-14, 1-8 ACC) softball team won its second straight game with a 6-1 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks (6-17, 0-6 NEC) on Tuesday afternoon.
The Skyhawks got on the board first with a leadoff home run from catcher Isabella Therrien in the second inning.
Stonehill’s advantage was short lived as the Eagles knotted up the contest at 1 in the third on a sacrifice fly from shortstop Gator Robinson. Prior to Robinson’s at-bat, left fielder Sammy Horn hit a one-out triple to reach base.
Boston College gained the lead in the fourth when right fielder Jordan Stephens crossed home plate during a pickoff at second base. Center fielder Zoe Hines was caught stealing.
Eagles first baseman Meghan Schouten extended their lead in the next two innings on a solo home run in the fifth and a two-RBI double in the sixth. Second baseman Emma Jackson also recorded a solo blast in the sixth to help Boston College to its 6-1 win.
Pitcher Kelly Colleran started in the circle for Boston College. In her latest outing, the sophomore went 6.0 innings and allowed two hits, one run (earned), walked two batters, and struck out seven. Gabriella Aughton pitched the final inning and tallied one strikeout.
With the victory, the Eagles will have a little momentum heading into its weekend series as it was coming off a series loss to the NC State Wolfpack.
Next up, Boston College will play a three-game set against the Pitt Panthers starting on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.