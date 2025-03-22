Boston College Softball Suffers Series Loss to NC State
The Boston College Eagles (11-14, 0-8 ACC) softball team suffered a series loss to the N.C. State Wolfpack (20-11, 4-4 ACC) after it dropped the middle game of the series 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Eagles starting pitcher Bailey Kendziorski worked a scoreless opening frame, then allowed four runs in the second inning.
The Wolfpack’s offense started doing damage with a pair of solo home runs from right fielder Taylor Ensley and shortstop Kendall Simmers.
After Kendziorski gave up a single, a walk, and third baseman Hannah Goodwin reached base on an error by Eagles second baseman Emma Jackson, N.C. State tacked on two additional runs on a two-RBI double by first baseman Michele Tarpey to take the 4-0 lead.
The Wolfpack scored a final run in the seventh on a solo home run by Ensley, her second of the day to make its advantage 5-0.
Boston College’s offense struggled throughout the day. The team recorded just two hits in the entire contest, a double by catcher Hannah Slike in the first and a single by center fielder Zoe Hines in the second.
In total, Kendziorski pitched a complete game and allowed 10 hits, five runs (four earned), walked three batters, and struck out one.
The Eagles also lost the series opener 19-5 on Friday. With the defeat, the Wolfpack officially takes the series and the Eagles will look to avoid its third conference sweep of the season.
Next up, Boston College and NC State will play the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for noon ET on ACCNX.