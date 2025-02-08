Boston College Softball Falls to Florida Gulf Coast
The Boston College Eagles (1-2) softball team lost to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-1) 6-4 on Friday night in its third game of the FGCU Kickoff Classic.
The Florida Gulf Coast offensive recorded an explosive first inning as it scored four fast runs to take a 4-0 advantage.
The first two runs came on a two-RBI single by third baseman Nikki Gibson. Prior to that at-bat, two runners got into scoring position on a pair of singles and a stolen base. Then, in the next plate appearance, designated player Ana Richiez hit a two-run home run to extend the FGCU lead.
Freshman pitcher Bailey Kendziorski started in the circle for Boston College. The first start of her collegiate career was a short one as she went 0.1 innings and gave up four hits and four runs (all earned) in the outing.
Boston College cut its deficit in half in the second. BC scored two runs with an RBI double by designated player Maycee Hilt. Right fielder Jordan Stephens and left fielder Zoe Hines set up the run as Stephens drew a leadoff walk and Hines hit a double to put both of them in scoring position. Hines scored the second run while FGCU picked off a runner at second base.
Florida Gulf Coast tacked on two more runs during the contest. Center fielder Ana Viancos hit an RBI single in the second and left fielder Olivia Black hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to add to its lead.
Boston College also added a pair of additional runs to the board. The first was in the fourth on an RBI single by first baseman Meghan Schouten and the second was on RBI single by second baseman Emma Jackson in the seventh.
Pitcher Kelly Colleran, who made her collegiate debut earlier in the day, entered the game out of the bullpen and allowed two hits, two runs (one earned), walked three batters, and struck out one in 5.2 innings of work.
Boston College attempted a comeback in the seventh as it loaded the bases with two outs and down two runs, but a strikeout by Hilt ended the game.
Next up, Boston College plays a doubleheader on Saturday in its final day of the FGCU Kickoff Classic. The first is against LIU at 10 a.m. ET and the second is against Indiana State at 12:15 p.m.