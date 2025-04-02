Boston College Softball Gets Blanked By UConn, The Rundown: April 2, 2025
Boston College softball fell to UConn on Tuesday night via a final score of 7-0. The shutout loss dropped BC to 15-16 on the year and elevated UConn to 19-12.
BC starter Kelly Colleran went 5.0 IP and surrendered eight hits, five runs and walked two batters. However, only two of those runs were earned, as the three errors behind Colleran plagued the Boston College defense.
On the offensive side of the plate, Boston College managed just five hits on the night with no players having more than one.
The road doesn't get much easier for BC, as the Eagles play host to Villanova this weekend. Before that series, though, the Eagles will play host to UMass tonight with first pitch slated for 8 p.m.
Today’s Schedule:
- Baseball: Boston College vs. University of Rhode Island | 4 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. UMass | 8 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men's Golf: Maridoe Collegiate: 12th place
- Baseball: Boston College 0, Northeastern 3
- Softball: Boston College 0, UConn 7
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
150 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's basketball landed its first incoming transfer of the 2025 class with the addition of Aidan Shaw - a combo guard from Missouri.
- Jayden Hastings announced his intent to return to Boston College next season.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On playing with Ryan Sidney] "We take a lot of pressure off of each other. A lot of backcourts have two guards that play similarly but it is not like that with Ryan and me. We play differently so we complement each other and do not get in each other's way."- Troy Bell
