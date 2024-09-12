Boston College Softball Releases 2024 Fall Ball Schedule
In 2024, the Boston College Eagles softball team finished its season with a 30-24 overall record, its first above .500 since 2018.
The record included going 9-15 in conference play and making an appearance in the ACC Tournament where the Eagles made it to the second round before being eliminated by the Duke Blue Devils.
Now, the team is looking ahead to the upcoming season which starts with fall ball.
The program released its 2024 fall ball schedule on Thursday afternoon, a slate that features five opponents, a scrimmage and a round robin.
The Eagles kick off the schedule with a Cardinal and Gold Scrimmage on Sept. 20, followed by three contests against Franklin Pierce, UMass Lowell, and UMass.
The team is also set to host a doubleheader with Boston University as well as travel to UConn, the only road game of the event.
In total, Boston College will play seven days throughout Sept. and Oct.
Below is the full schedule with dates, opponents, and times.
2024 Boston College Softball Fall Ball Schedule:
Sept. 20: Cardinal/Gold Scrimmage- 6 p.m. ET
Sept. 29: vs. Franklin Pierce- noon ET
Oct. 4: vs. UMass Lowell- 6 p.m. ET
Oct. 5: vs. UMass- 1 p.m. ET
Oct. 6: BC Round Robin- 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., & 3:30 p.m. ET
Oct. 11: at UConn- 6 p.m. ET
Oct. 12: vs. Boston University- noon & 2 p.m. ET
Read More:
Boston College Women’s Soccer Records 1-0 Win Over Cal State Fullerton