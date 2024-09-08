Boston College Women’s Soccer Records 1-0 Win Over Cal State Fullerton
The Boston College women’s soccer team defeated the Cal State Fullerton Titans 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field.
The sole goal from either team came 24 seconds into the match when Boston College scored on an own goal. Eagles forward Ella Richards attempted a shot that was saved by Cal State Fullerton goalie Mia Ranson, but bounced off Titans midfielder Jenae Perez and back into the net.
In total, the Boston College offense attempted 15 shots and five shots on goal, while Cal State Fullerton attempted 12 shots and three shots on goal.
Both goalies had impressive performances. For the Eagles, Wiebke Willebrandt tallied zero goals against and three saves. For the Titans, Ranson tallied zero goals against and five saves.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 7-1-0 on the year, while the Titans fall to 2-5-0.
Next up, Boston College opens ACC play as it will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The contest will be the Red Bandanna Game. As for Cal State Fullerton, the team will travel to Las Vegas to take on UNLV next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
Read More:
Boston College Men’s Soccer Opens ACC Play With Draw Against No. 20 Syracuse
Read and React: College Gameday Going to the Wrong Columbia This Weekend is a Loss
Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Wins New England Football Writers Weekly Gold Helmet Award
Boston College's Treshaun Ward on Winning ACC RB of the Week 'It Meant A Lot'