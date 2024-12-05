BC Bulletin

Boston College Softball Releases 2025 Schedule

The program announced its entire slate of games for the upcoming season.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics

The Boston College Eagles softball program has released its schedule for the 2025 season. 

The Eagles will open their campaign with three straight tournament appearances, the Florida Gulf Coast Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., from Feb. 6-8, the University of Florida Tournament in Gainesville, Fla., from Feb. 13-15, and the ECU Tournament in Greenville, N.C., from Feb. 21-23. 

The remainder of the slate features eight ACC series, 16 away games, and 22 home games. 

Below is the full schedule for the upcoming season. 

2025 Boston College Softball Schedule: 

Feb. 6: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU Tournament) 

Feb. 7: vs. Boston University and Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU Tournament) 

Feb. 8: vs. LIU and Indiana State (FGCU Tournament) 

Feb. 13: vs. Florida  (University of Florida Tournament)

Feb. 14: vs. Binghamton and Duke  (University of Florida Tournament)

Feb. 15: vs. Providence and Florida (University of Florida Tournament)

Feb. 21: vs. Canisius and Loyola Chicago (ECU Tournament) 

Feb. 22: vs. Loyola Chicago and East Carolina (ECU Tournament) 

Feb. 23: vs. East Carolina (ECU Tournament) 

March 4: at Santa Clara

March 5: at San Jose State

March 7-9: at Cal

March 14-16: at Virginia

March 19: at Bryant

March 21-23: vs. NC State

March 25: vs. Stonehill

March 28-30: vs. Pitt

April 1: vs. UConn

April 2: vs. UMass

April 4: vs. Villanova 

April 5: vs. Army

April 6: vs. Villanova and Army

April 8: vs. Boston University

April 11-13: vs. Louisville

April 16: vs. Quinnipiac

April 17-19: at Clemson

April 23: vs. Merrimack

April 25-27: at Syracuse

April 29: at UConn

May 2-4: vs. Stanford

Boston College will host the 2025 ACC Tournament from May 7-10, while the Women’s College World Series will be held at Devon Park in Oklahoma City Okla., from May 29-June 5/6, 2025.

More News From Boston College Eagles On SI:

Boston College Football Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

No. 3 Boston College Men’s Hockey Secures Overtime Win Over UConn

Everything Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Said on Early Signing Day

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Home/All Things BC