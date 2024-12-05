Boston College Softball Releases 2025 Schedule
The Boston College Eagles softball program has released its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Eagles will open their campaign with three straight tournament appearances, the Florida Gulf Coast Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., from Feb. 6-8, the University of Florida Tournament in Gainesville, Fla., from Feb. 13-15, and the ECU Tournament in Greenville, N.C., from Feb. 21-23.
The remainder of the slate features eight ACC series, 16 away games, and 22 home games.
Below is the full schedule for the upcoming season.
2025 Boston College Softball Schedule:
Feb. 6: vs. Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU Tournament)
Feb. 7: vs. Boston University and Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU Tournament)
Feb. 8: vs. LIU and Indiana State (FGCU Tournament)
Feb. 13: vs. Florida (University of Florida Tournament)
Feb. 14: vs. Binghamton and Duke (University of Florida Tournament)
Feb. 15: vs. Providence and Florida (University of Florida Tournament)
Feb. 21: vs. Canisius and Loyola Chicago (ECU Tournament)
Feb. 22: vs. Loyola Chicago and East Carolina (ECU Tournament)
Feb. 23: vs. East Carolina (ECU Tournament)
March 4: at Santa Clara
March 5: at San Jose State
March 7-9: at Cal
March 14-16: at Virginia
March 19: at Bryant
March 21-23: vs. NC State
March 25: vs. Stonehill
March 28-30: vs. Pitt
April 1: vs. UConn
April 2: vs. UMass
April 4: vs. Villanova
April 5: vs. Army
April 6: vs. Villanova and Army
April 8: vs. Boston University
April 11-13: vs. Louisville
April 16: vs. Quinnipiac
April 17-19: at Clemson
April 23: vs. Merrimack
April 25-27: at Syracuse
April 29: at UConn
May 2-4: vs. Stanford
Boston College will host the 2025 ACC Tournament from May 7-10, while the Women’s College World Series will be held at Devon Park in Oklahoma City Okla., from May 29-June 5/6, 2025.
