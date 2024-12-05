Boston College Football Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College football defensive back Kahlil Ali has announced his decision to enter into the transfer portal.
The redshirt freshman made the announcement via social media on Thursday morning.
“First, I want to thank God for guiding me through this journey and blessing me with the opportunities I’ve had,” said Ali in his announcement post. “I’m also incredibly grateful for my family, their love, support and encouragement has kept me grounded every step of the way. A huge thank you to the coaching staff, trainers, strength coaches, and my teammates for helping me thrive both on and off the field.”
The Pennsauken, N.J., native has spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill. He has appeared in eight games and tallied three total tackles (one solo and two assisted). During the 2024 season, he saw the field in six of those eight games and recorded a single tackle.
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound defensive weapon was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023. As a prospect, he ranked No. 728 nationally, No. 62 in safeties, and No. 11 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
“This chapter has been a meaningful part of my life, and with that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility,” said Ali. “Thank you, BC Nation.”
Ali is the sixth Eagle to enter the portal, joining wide receiver Jayden McGowan, defensive backs Cole Batson and Jalen Cheek, linebacker Sione Hala, and quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
