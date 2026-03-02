Boston College Women's Basketball Coach Not Receiving Contract Extension

Boston College women’s basketball head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee will not receive a contract extension after spending the last eight years at the helm of the program, William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James announced Sunday.

Bernabei-McNamee finished her career on the Heights with an overall record of 113-132, including a 43-94 tally in ACC play. This past season, the Eagles went 5-26 with a 1-17 conference record.

"I want to thank Joanna for her contributions to the Boston College Women's Basketball program during her eight years as an Eagle, as she had a tremendous impact on so many young women who have gone on to do great things,” James said in the press release. “It is simply time for a change and we wish Joanna and her family the very best in the future."

James announced that the athletics department will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.

"We take great pride in the variety of sports we sponsor, including our women's teams, and we have a lot already in place to attract a strong candidate pool," James said. "Our practice facility is top-notch, our fans and supporters are thirsty for success and we compete in one of the best women's basketball conferences in America—the ACC. I am excited to find the right person who can elevate our program and who shares in our values."

In addition to picking up just five wins in the 2025-26 campaign, which marked the Eagles’ worst season during Bernabei-McNamee’s tenure, BC went on a 20-game losing streak from Nov. 28, 2025, to Feb. 15.

During that stretch, the Eagles lost 11 games by 20 or more points. Their worst losses came during the same week, as BC suffered a 90-39 defeat to North Carolina on Dec. 29, 2025, followed by a 100-49 loss to Duke on Jan. 1.

The Eagles’ best season under Bernabei-McNamee was in 2021-22, in which BC totaled a conference record of 10-8 and an overall record of 21-12. Bernabie-McNmee's final campaign marked the second time the Eagles have finished a season with less than seven wins with her as the coach — in 2020-21, BC went 7-12 and 2-11 in the ACC.

The Eagles have not been ranked in the AP Top-25 Poll since they received the No. 24 spot during the 2010-11 season, which was before Bernabei-McNamee’s time.

Bernabei-McNamee was hired by the program on April 11, 2018, and she became the third coach in school history to reach 100 career wins.

Before coming to Chestnut Hill, Mass., she served as the head coach for the Albany women’s basketball program for two years. She was named the 2017 Women’s Division I Coach of the Year by leading the Great Danes to two consecutive 20-win seasons, including a spot in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.