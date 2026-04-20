How to Watch No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup With Maine
The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (31-12, 14-7 ACC) baseball team is looking to continue its hot streak as it hosts the Maine Black Bears (11-24, 7-5 AE) on Tuesday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.
The Eagles are riding a seven-game win streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College has picked up two wins over Virginia Tech 8-7 and 6-2 to take the series, Northeastern 3-1 in the Beanpot championship, UConn 8-5, and most recently swept Duke over the weekend 11-1 in seven innings, 4-2, and 14-6.
The streak marks the second-longest win streak for Boston College this season. The team also went on a nine-game win streak in March, but snapped it with a 3-1 loss to No. 10 in the series finale.
Maine will also head into the matchup with a little momentum as the Black Bears are coming off a series win over NJIT over the weekend. Maine took the series opener 5-3 and the finale 4-2, but lost the middle game of the set 6-3.
The Black Bears have won six of their last eight games, the only two losses coming at the hands of NJIT and Northeastern 13-5 on April 12.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams. In the first meeting on March 31, Boston College defeated Maine 7-4 at home after a three-run eighth inning on three RBI singles by Danny Surowiec, Gunnar Johnson, and Julio Solier.
Boston College is a perfect 12-0 in midweek games this season and is 18-2 at home.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Maine:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears
When: Tuesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears picked up a series win over the NJIT Highlanders over the weekend. Maine won the series opener 5-3 and the finale 4-2. NJIT took the middle game of the set 6-3 to force a rubber match.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend 11-1 in seven innings, 4-2, and 14-6.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on March 31. Boston College defeated Maine 7-4 at home.
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1