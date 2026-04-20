How to Watch No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup With Maine

The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (31-12, 14-7 ACC) baseball team is looking to continue its hot streak as it hosts the Maine Black Bears (11-24, 7-5 AE) on Tuesday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

The Eagles are riding a seven-game win streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College has picked up two wins over Virginia Tech 8-7 and 6-2 to take the series, Northeastern 3-1 in the Beanpot championship, UConn 8-5, and most recently swept Duke over the weekend 11-1 in seven innings, 4-2, and 14-6.

The streak marks the second-longest win streak for Boston College this season. The team also went on a nine-game win streak in March, but snapped it with a 3-1 loss to No. 10 in the series finale.

Maine will also head into the matchup with a little momentum as the Black Bears are coming off a series win over NJIT over the weekend. Maine took the series opener 5-3 and the finale 4-2, but lost the middle game of the set 6-3.

The Black Bears have won six of their last eight games, the only two losses coming at the hands of NJIT and Northeastern 13-5 on April 12.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. In the first meeting on March 31, Boston College defeated Maine 7-4 at home after a three-run eighth inning on three RBI singles by Danny Surowiec, Gunnar Johnson, and Julio Solier.

Boston College is a perfect 12-0 in midweek games this season and is 18-2 at home.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Maine:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears picked up a series win over the NJIT Highlanders over the weekend. Maine won the series opener 5-3 and the finale 4-2. NJIT took the middle game of the set 6-3 to force a rubber match.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend 11-1 in seven innings, 4-2, and 14-6.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on March 31. Boston College defeated Maine 7-4 at home.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.