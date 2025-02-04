Boston College Stays Hot in TD Garden On Monday Night, The Rundown: February 4, 2025
The top-ranked BC men's ice hockey team traveled a couple of miles down the road to the world famous TD Garden in downtown Boston on Monday night to open the 72nd annual Dunkin' Beanpot, looking to extend its win streak to a season-long eight games.
The team faced the unranked Northeastern Huskies, a team they were 1-1 against in the first semester.
Despite the two team's even season record, this one was never close between the crosstown rivals.
Freshman forward Teddy Stiga got the scoring going early, with a first minute goal that set the tone for the night.
This has been the story for the Eagles on both ends of the floor since the beginning of January as their individual puck handling has been outstanding, while they have been a brick wall on defense led by their elite goalkeeper Jacob Fowler.
The Eagles continued this dominance in their first game of the new month with an emphtic 8-2 victory to advance to the Beanpot Championship next Monday against the Boston University Terriers.
Today's Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for February 3rd, 2025.
Eagles Results:
Men's Ice Hockey: Boston College 8, Northeastern 2
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
10 days.
Did You Notice?
- BC sophomore guard Donald Hand Jr., wins his second ACC Player of The Week award for the second time this season, after his 31-point performance in the Saturday afternoon thriller against the Florida State Seminoles.
- BC sophomore forward Ryan Leonard won Hockey East Co-Player of The Week after his hat-trick on Saturday night against eighth-ranked UMass Lowell. The star forward now leads the country in goals with 23.
- The Atlanta Falcons shared a video of BC alum Chris Lindstrom, who dominated tug-of-war at the Pro Bowl Games.
- Bill O'Brien and staff landed quarterback from the Class of 2027 Furian Infererrera from high school powerhouse Mater Dei in California.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Winning the Stanley Cup with the Rangers in ’94 will always be etched in my memory, but when I think back on wearing that sweater now, what’s most amazing to me is how many legendary players I shared a locker room with. I’d just sit there sometimes like a fly on the wall and listen to their stories.”- Brian Leetch
Special Media:
