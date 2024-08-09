Boston College to Host Basketball Coaches Clinic, The Rundown: August 9, 2024
Boston College is set to host a basketball coaches clinic next month.
The event will take place on Sept. 8 at Conte Forum from 1-4 p.m. ET and admission is free.
The clinic will feature men’s head coach Earl Grant and women’s head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee as well as UMass men’s head coach Frank Martin and Holy Cross men’s head coach Dave Paulsen.
Eagles Results:
Women’s Soccer: Boston College at UMass Lowell (Exhibition game). The result is TBD.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
24 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College baseball player Sal Frelick went 4-of-5 with two runs batted in, drew a walk, and accounted for a run in the Milwaukee Brewers 16-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
- Boston College women’s soccer was ranked No. 14 in the 2024 Preseason ACC Women’s Soccer Coaches Poll. The Eagles were tied in the place alongside SMU with each team having 50 points apiece.
- The Boston College football team had a day off from fall camp on Thursday, however continue practice on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Class of 2025 right-handed pitcher Leo Vitarelli has decommitted from Boston College. The rising senior made the announcement via a social media post on Tuesday. “Due to the new circumstances and regulations of division 1 baseball, I have reopened my recruitment,” wrote Vitarelli. “Thank you to the BC staff for giving me an opportunity, and I look forward to finding a new program.”
Special Media:
