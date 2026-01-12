Report: Former Boston College Football Quarterback Transfers to Texas State

Former Boston College quarterback Shaker Reisig, who decided to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 1, has committed to Texas State, according to ESPN’s Max Olson — who was informed by Reisig’s representatives at LIFT Sports.

Texas State had landed a commitment from Boston College transfer QB Shaker Reisig, his reps @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tell ESPN. https://t.co/23SMa3bU1O — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 11, 2026

Reisig spent one year in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and totaled 141 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions with a 52.6 percent completion rate (10-for-19) in three appearances.

The Tusla, Okla., native was recruited to BC as a top-25 overall recruit from the state. As a senior at Union High School, Reisig passed for over 2,800 yards and 33 touchdowns on 207-for-290 passing. In the two years leading up to his final year before college, Reisig totaled at least 2,300 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He additionally set single-game records for Union with a performance of eight passing touchdowns and 506 passing yards late in his senior campaign.

247 Sports listed Reisig as a three-star prospect with an overall grade of 87. He was ranked the No. 49 quarterback in the nation.

Reisig’s frame is not imposing by any means — he measures up at 6-feet, 199 pounds — but his quick release and ability to throw from multiple arm angles was evident.

He is one of 30 former Eagles that entered the transfer portal, which opened on Jan. 2, this offseason. The portal will stay open until Friday.

Reisig will be joining a team that ranked fifth in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) West division with a 7-6 overall record and a 3-5 conference record.

2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris- Arizona State RB Turbo Richard- Indiana TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke- Bryant WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming- App State QB Shaker Reisig LB Bryce Steele RB Alex Broome LB Jaylen Blackwell OL Ryan Mickow WR Ismael Zamor DB Amari Jackson

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

