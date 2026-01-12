Report: Former Boston College Football Quarterback Transfers to Texas State
Former Boston College quarterback Shaker Reisig, who decided to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 1, has committed to Texas State, according to ESPN’s Max Olson — who was informed by Reisig’s representatives at LIFT Sports.
Reisig spent one year in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and totaled 141 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions with a 52.6 percent completion rate (10-for-19) in three appearances.
The Tusla, Okla., native was recruited to BC as a top-25 overall recruit from the state. As a senior at Union High School, Reisig passed for over 2,800 yards and 33 touchdowns on 207-for-290 passing. In the two years leading up to his final year before college, Reisig totaled at least 2,300 yards and 25 touchdowns.
He additionally set single-game records for Union with a performance of eight passing touchdowns and 506 passing yards late in his senior campaign.
247 Sports listed Reisig as a three-star prospect with an overall grade of 87. He was ranked the No. 49 quarterback in the nation.
Reisig’s frame is not imposing by any means — he measures up at 6-feet, 199 pounds — but his quick release and ability to throw from multiple arm angles was evident.
He is one of 30 former Eagles that entered the transfer portal, which opened on Jan. 2, this offseason. The portal will stay open until Friday.
Reisig will be joining a team that ranked fifth in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) West division with a 7-6 overall record and a 3-5 conference record.
2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:
- TE Ty Lockwood
- DB Ashton McShane
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas
- DL Edwin Kolenge
- WR Reed Harris- Arizona State
- RB Turbo Richard- Indiana
- TE Stevie Amar Jr.
- WR Cedric Lott Jr.
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke- Bryant
- WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers
- DL Sterling Sanders
- OL Jadon Lafontant
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville
- DE Jayden Fry
- DB Omarion Davis
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)
- LB Tim Hays
- DB Omar Thornton
- WR Semaj Fleming- App State
- QB Shaker Reisig
- LB Bryce Steele
- RB Alex Broome
- LB Jaylen Blackwell
- OL Ryan Mickow
- WR Ismael Zamor
- DB Amari Jackson
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Vegeur Jean Jumeau | Offensive Tackle | Nashville, Tenn. | 6-8, 288 | Previous School: Tennessee State
- Kris Jones | Freshman | Linebacker | Stafford, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Georgia
- Christian Hudson | Defensive Tackle | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 6-1, 300 | Previous School: Colorado
- Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame
- Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State
- Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate
- Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida
- Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central
- Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.