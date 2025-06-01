Boston College Track & Field Finishes Run in NCAA First Rounds, The Rundown: June 1, 2025
The Boston College women’s track & field team finished its run in the 2025 NCAA First Rounds at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.
In the final day of the event, two members competed- Yasmine Abbes in the 3000m Steeplechase Quarterfinals and Ella Fadil in the 5000m Semifinals.
Abbes came in 46th place with a time of 10:58.10 while Fadil came in 22nd place in her event with a time of 15:56.97.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Sunday, June 1.
Eagles Results:
Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at NCAA First Rounds.
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Quarterfinals- Yasmine Abbes | 46th Place | 10:58.10
Women’s 5000m Semifinals- Ella Fadil | 22nd Place | 15:56.97
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
90 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s track & field member Ella Fadil secured a personal best time during the 5000m semifinals in the NCAA First Rounds on Saturday.
- Boston College football is holding its highly anticipated Mega Camp on Sunday. The program released the schedule for the event.
- Multiple prospects took to social media to share that they will be in attendance for the Eagles’ Mega Camp.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
