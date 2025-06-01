BC Bulletin

Boston College Track & Field Finishes Run in NCAA First Rounds, The Rundown: June 1, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Cross Country and Track & Field (BCXC_TF) via X

The Boston College women’s track & field team finished its run in the 2025 NCAA First Rounds at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.

In the final day of the event, two members competed- Yasmine Abbes in the 3000m Steeplechase Quarterfinals and Ella Fadil in the 5000m Semifinals.

Abbes came in 46th place with a time of 10:58.10 while Fadil came in 22nd place in her event with a time of 15:56.97.

Today’s Schedule:

No games are scheduled for Sunday, June 1.

Eagles Results:

Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at NCAA First Rounds.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Quarterfinals- Yasmine Abbes | 46th Place | 10:58.10

Women’s 5000m Semifinals- Ella Fadil | 22nd Place | 15:56.97

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

90 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College women’s track & field member Ella Fadil secured a personal best time during the 5000m semifinals in the NCAA First Rounds on Saturday.
  • Boston College football is holding its highly anticipated Mega Camp on Sunday. The program released the schedule for the event.
  • Multiple prospects took to social media to share that they will be in attendance for the Eagles’ Mega Camp.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“The best way to die is sit under a tree, eat lots of bologna and salami, drink a case of beer, then blow up.”

Art Donovan

