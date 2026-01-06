Boston College Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College offensive lineman Ryan Mickow has entered the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore made the announcement via social media on Monday night.

“Thankful for my time at Boston College,” said Mickow via X. “After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. Grateful for the coaches, teammates, and the memories. Excited for what’s next.”

Mickow spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill. In total, he played in 24 games on special teams, field goal and extra point protection units, right tackle, and left tackle. He redshirted in 2023.

As a prospect, Mickow was a three-star from the class of 2023. He ranked No. 1,638 nationally, No. 121 in interior offensive linemen, and No. 225 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.

The Broward County, Fla., native is one of multiple Boston College players that have entered the transfer portal this offseason.

He joins wide receiver Ismael Zamor, offensive lineman Jack Funke, linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome, linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, running back Turbo Richard, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

The transfer portal will have one window this year. It opened on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

