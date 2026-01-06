Boston College Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College offensive lineman Ryan Mickow has entered the transfer portal.
The redshirt sophomore made the announcement via social media on Monday night.
“Thankful for my time at Boston College,” said Mickow via X. “After a lot of thought and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. Grateful for the coaches, teammates, and the memories. Excited for what’s next.”
Mickow spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill. In total, he played in 24 games on special teams, field goal and extra point protection units, right tackle, and left tackle. He redshirted in 2023.
As a prospect, Mickow was a three-star from the class of 2023. He ranked No. 1,638 nationally, No. 121 in interior offensive linemen, and No. 225 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
The Broward County, Fla., native is one of multiple Boston College players that have entered the transfer portal this offseason.
He joins wide receiver Ismael Zamor, offensive lineman Jack Funke, linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome, linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, running back Turbo Richard, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.
The transfer portal will have one window this year. It opened on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1