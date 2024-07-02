Boston College Volleyball Lands Commitment From Class of 2026's Laney Blevins, The Rundown: July 2, 2024
The Boston College volleyball program landed a commitment from class of 2026’s Laney Blevins on Monday.
“I am SO excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to play Division 1 volleyball and further my education at Boston College,” wrote Blevins on Instagram. “I would first like to thank God for blessing me with the ability of doing the thing I love the most and allowing me to pursue my dreams at the next level! Thank you to my family who has supported me throughout my entire journey, every step of the way! A special thank you to all my coaches and teammates who have made me the player I am today, especially Bruce Cao, Jon Garner, and my entire @ncacademyvb family. A huge thank you to Coach Jason, Marissa, and Will for this amazing opportunity! GO EAGLES!!”
Blevins currently attends East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C., and plays in the middle blocker and outside hitter positions.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
62 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball class of 2025 commits Easton Masse and Luke Gallo were two players featured in Perfect Game’s National Summer Showcase on Monday.
- Three-star class of 2025 defensive lineman Kadear Dembele committed to Wake Forest on Monday evening. He chose the Demon Deacons over Cincinnati, Duke, Minnesota, and Boston College. Dembele ranks No. 1,030 nationally and No. 104 in defensive linemen, according to 247Sports Composite.
- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared photos of his recent trip to Boston on social media which included an image of him wearing a Boston College shirt.
