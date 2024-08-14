Boston College Volleyball Releases 2024 Schedule
The Boston College volleyball program released its schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday.
The team kicks off its season on Aug. 30 with a contest against Texas Tech as a part of the Boston College Invitational and starts ACC play on Sept. 27 on the road against Duke.
As well as hosting the Boston College Invitational, the team will compete in three other tournaments during its non-conference slate, the Fairfield Tournament from Sept. 6-7 in Fairfield, Conn., the Bulldog Classic from Sept. 13-14 in Athens, Ga., and the LSU Invitational from Sept. 19-20 in Baton Rouge, La.
In total, the group will play 32 regular-season games which includes 13 at home, ten away, and 20 ACC contests.
2024 Boston College Volleyball Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Texas Tech (Boston College Invitational)
Aug. 31: vs. Eastern Kentucky and Iona (Boston College Invitational)
Sept. 6: at Fairfield (Fairfield Tournament)
Sept. 7: vs. Central Connecticut State and Binghamton (Fairfield Tournament)
Sept. 13: vs. Jacksonville and Georgia (Bulldog Classic)
Sept. 14: vs. Utah Valley (Bulldog Classic)
Sept. 19: vs. North Florida and LSU (LSU Invitational)
Sept. 20: vs. San Diego (LSU Invitational)
Sept. 27: at Duke
Sept. 29: at UNC
Oct. 4: vs. Pitt
Oct. 6: vs. SMU
Oct. 11: at Cal
Oct. 12: at Stanford
Oct. 18: vs. Florida State
Oct. 20: vs. Miami
Oct. 25: vs. Virginia Tech
Oct. 27: vs. Virginia
Nov. 1: at Wake Forest
Nov. 3: at NC State
Nov. 8: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 10: vs. Louisville
Nov. 15: at Clemson
Nov. 17: at Georgia Tech
Nov. 20: at Syracuse
Nov. 24: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 27: vs. Clemson
Nov. 30: at Virginia
The first and second rounds of the 2024 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be held from Dec. 5-7, followed by Regionals from Dec. 12-14. Both events will be held at various campuses and will be a single elimination format.
The semifinals and national championship will take place from Dec. 19-22 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.