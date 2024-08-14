BC Bulletin

Boston College Volleyball Releases 2024 Schedule

The Eagles announced their schedule for the season on Wednesday.

The Boston College volleyball program released its schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday. 

The team kicks off its season on Aug. 30 with a contest against Texas Tech as a part of the Boston College Invitational and starts ACC play on Sept. 27 on the road against Duke.

As well as hosting the Boston College Invitational, the team will compete in three other tournaments during its non-conference slate, the Fairfield Tournament from Sept. 6-7 in Fairfield, Conn., the Bulldog Classic from Sept. 13-14 in Athens, Ga., and the LSU Invitational from Sept. 19-20 in Baton Rouge, La. 

In total, the group will play 32 regular-season games which includes 13 at home, ten away, and 20 ACC contests. 

2024 Boston College Volleyball Schedule: 

Aug. 30: vs. Texas Tech (Boston College Invitational)

Aug. 31: vs. Eastern Kentucky and Iona (Boston College Invitational)

Sept. 6: at Fairfield (Fairfield Tournament)

Sept. 7: vs. Central Connecticut State and Binghamton (Fairfield Tournament)

Sept. 13: vs. Jacksonville and Georgia (Bulldog Classic)

Sept. 14: vs. Utah Valley (Bulldog Classic)

Sept. 19: vs. North Florida and LSU (LSU Invitational)

Sept. 20: vs. San Diego (LSU Invitational)

Sept. 27: at Duke

Sept. 29: at UNC

Oct. 4: vs. Pitt

Oct. 6: vs. SMU

Oct. 11: at Cal

Oct. 12: at Stanford

Oct. 18: vs. Florida State

Oct. 20: vs. Miami

Oct. 25: vs. Virginia Tech 

Oct. 27: vs. Virginia 

Nov. 1: at Wake Forest

Nov. 3: at NC State

Nov. 8: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 10: vs. Louisville

Nov. 15: at Clemson

Nov. 17: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 20: at Syracuse 

Nov. 24: vs. Syracuse 

Nov. 27: vs. Clemson

Nov. 30: at Virginia 

The first and second rounds of the 2024 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be held from Dec. 5-7, followed by Regionals from Dec. 12-14. Both events will be held at various campuses and will be a single elimination format.

The semifinals and national championship will take place from Dec. 19-22 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

