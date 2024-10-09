Boston College Wide Receiver Lewis Bond Hits Milestone, The Rundown: October 9, 2024
The Boston College football team has gotten off to a 4-2 start to the season which includes 1-1 in ACC play.
The Eagles have recorded wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as losses to Missouri and Virginia.
One of the big parts of the Eagles success has been wide receiver Lewis Bond. So far this season, the redshirt junior has played in all five games and tallied 30 receptions for 358 yards and two touchdowns.
Although the Eagles lost on Satuday afternoon 24-14 to Virginia, Bond's 79 yards on seven catches marked a milestone as it pushed him past the 1,000 career yards mark. Bond is currently sitting at 1,044.
Boston College is in a bye week and will take the field against on Thursday, Oct. 17 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
2 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College swimming & diving team member Lauren Lee was named ACC Women's Swimmer of the Week. She won all her events and recorded a time of 1:54.52 in the 200 yard freestyle, a 23.85 in the 50 yard freestyle, and was on the winning team of the the 200 yard free relay wich had a time of 1.37:47.
- The Boston College field hockey team ranked No. 10 in this week's Coaches Poll. A total of six conference teams landed in the rankings.
- The Boston College football program shared photos on social media from the team's practice on Tuesday.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI