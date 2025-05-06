Boston College Women’s Golfer Cynthia Zhang Competing in Norman Regional, The Rundown: May 6, 2025
The Boston College women’s golf team did not make the NCAA Regionals field this year, however one Eagle is still competing.
Boston College’s Cynthia Zhang is participating as an individual in the Norman Regional this week alongside San Francisco’s Riana Mission, Sam Houston’s Grace Jin and Amelia Guo, Missouri’s Ffion Tynan, and Augusta’s Zoe Pinillos.
On top of the individuals, the team’s in the regional include Stanford, Northwestern, UNC, Michigan State, Duke, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oregon State, Tulsa, Denver, Furman, and Southern Miss.
After two rounds of play, Zhang is tied for 14th place with an even-par score after going +1 in the first round and -1 in the second. The score is leading all individuals.
As for the team rankings, Stanford is currently in first place with -16.
Today’s Schedule:
Women’s Golf: Boston College in NCAA Regional Championship | Norman, Okla.
Eagles Results:
Women’s Golf: Cynthia Zhang in Norman Regional- T-14th Place, Even-par
- Details of former Boston College football offensive lineman Jack Conley’s UDFA deal with the New England Patriots have been revealed.
- Boston College football staffers are on the recruiting trail on the West Coast this week.
- Boston College football announced its Student-Athletes of the Week.
“I would think it’s very safe to say he’s one of the best players to ever play in this program.”- Bill O’Brien on Donovan Ezeiruaku
