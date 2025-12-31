Report: Boston College Football DB Omar Thornton Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College football is losing another player to the transfer portal.

Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.

Thamel broke the news via social media on Wednesday morning.

“Sources: Boston College safety Omar Thornton intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal,” said Thamel via X. “He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention Honors in 2025. This season, he had 11 starts at safety with 82 tackles, 8 TFLs , four forced fumbles, two sacks and one interception this year.”

Sources: Boston College safety Omar Thornton intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention Honors in 2025. This season, he had 11 starts at safety with 82 tackles, 8 TFLs , four forced fumbles, two sacks and one interception this year. pic.twitter.com/xBJOmsGt3D — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 31, 2025

Thornton spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill. During that time frame, he appeared in 23 games and tallied 111 total tackles (77 solo and 34 assisted), 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, two passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Thornton had a career-best 2025 where he totaled 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and four forced fumbles.

This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. The Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 and their season finale against Syracuse 34-12, but had a ten-game skid in between.

During the stretch, BC lost to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 11 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.

As a prospect, the Carver Ranches, Fla., native was a three-star from the class of 2024. He ranked No. 1,728 nationally, No. 156 in linebackers, and No. 223 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.

Thornton is the 21st current Boston College player and 22nd overall player that will be entering the transfer portal.

He joins linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Turbo Richard, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan , offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

Former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan, who played for the program from 2022-24, is also hitting the portal this offseason.

The transfer portal window officially opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 16, 2026.

Read More: