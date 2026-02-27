Boston College Men's Hockey Preparing For Latest Battle of Comm Ave: The Rundown

No. 10 Boston College men’s hockey is getting ready for the next two editions of the Battle of Comm. Ave. against Boston University.

This will be the third and fourth meeting between the two teams this season. In the first meeting on Jan. 30, Boston College defeated Boston University 4-1 at Agganis Arena in Boston. The pair met again on Feb. 9 in the Beanpot championship at TD Garden in Boston where the Eagles captured their first Beanpot title since 2016 with a 6-2 victory over the Terriers.

The first game of the home-and-home series this weekend will be at Agganis Arena on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET while the finale will be at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Friday’s game will air on ESPN+ and Saturday’s will air on NESN.

Battle of Comm Ave this weekend pic.twitter.com/cpO4fV2bed — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 25, 2026

The Rundown: Friday, Feb. 27, 2026:

Class of 2027 running back Sergarion Gunsby is taking an official visit to Boston College this summer. Gunsby is a product of Vanguard High School in Ocala, Fla.

Earlier in the week, Boston College women's lacrosse attacker Lily Kondas scored her first collegiate goal against FSU.

That first career-goal feeling 🥹



Some excitement for Lily Kondas of @BCwlax as she scored her first career goal against Florida State!#NCAAWLAX x 🎥 ACCNXpic.twitter.com/jRPmSZPRCo — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) February 25, 2026

Boston College women's track and field member Imogen Gardiner talked about her win in the Women's 5000 M on Thursday in the ACC Championships.

Imogen Gardiner's race breakdown 😎 pic.twitter.com/0srt4fHDwp — Boston College Cross Country and Track & Field (@BCXC_TF) February 27, 2026

Boston College Eagles Thursday Scores:

Men's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships

DMR- Boston College, 4th Place, 9:37.49

5000 M- Patrick Donnelly- 24th Place, 14:09.51

Women's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships

DMR- Boston College, 3rd Place, 10:54.09

200 M- Ava Carter, 17th Place, 24.80

Women 5000 M- Imogen Gardiner, 1st Place, 15:43.73; Ella Fadil, 16th Place, 16:13.54; Molly Fitzpatrick, 26th Place, 16:35.06

Boston College Eagles Friday Schedule:

Men's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships | Boston | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Women's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships | Boston | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Boston College at Virginia | 3 p.m. ET | virginiasports.com | Live Video | Live Stats

Softball: Boston College at UNC | 6 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Baseball: Boston College at FGCU | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats

Men's Hockey: No. 10 Boston College at Boston University | 7 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

190 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“I think he's had a terrific year. we've seen it right from the get-go. He had that hip surgery last year - both hips - he's elevated the team a lot this year. This was an outstanding game for him, but he's had a number of these type of games over the course of the year. You get to NCAA's and you expect him to play well. He's become a real leader for us and I thought he made some outstanding saves tonight." Jerry York on Thatcher Demko

We'll Leave You With This:

Playing for those who paved the way as we continue to celebrate Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/IYXWpi5k7D — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) February 25, 2026

