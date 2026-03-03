Boston College Men's Basketball Set to Take On Virginia Tech: The Rundown

Boston College men’s basketball hits the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Va., on Tuesday night.

The Eagles are coming off a 76-54 loss to the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon and the Hokies are coming off an 89-82 loss to the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels on Saturday night.

The game marks the second-to-last regular season game for both teams. Boston College will host Notre Dame and Virginia Tech will travel to No. 13 Virginia, both on Saturday afternoon.

Boston College’s postseason fate is still up in the air. Currently, the team is in 17th place in the ACC standings and has two opportunities to jump into the top 15 to make it to the ACC Tournament next week. Virginia Tech is already a lock for the tournament, however its seeding can change.

The Rundown: Tuesday, March 3, 2026:

Class of 2029 wide receiver/defensive back Preston Brown Jr. has received an offer from Boston College. Brown Jr. is a product of Camden Eastside High School in Camden, N.J.

Boston College women's basketball guard Erin Houpt hit 1,000 career points during the Eagles' game against Syracuse on Sunday. BC lost to Syracuse 90-65 to cap off its 2025-26 season. The Eagles finished the season with a 5-26 overall record and a 1-17 ACC record.

Class of 2027 athlete Leo Etter was invited to Boston College's spring camp on March 30.

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

No games were scheduled.

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Softball: Boston College at North Carolina A&T | 1 p.m. ET | FloCollege | Live Video | Live Stats

Baseball: Boston College at FIU | 6 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats

Men's Basketball: Boston College at Virginia Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPNU | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

186 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“I thought it obviously was a solid career at BC, but I really had to make a transition from being more of a whatever I wanted to be guard to a point guard. I could play 1 or 2 in college, whatever best fit us. But when you get to the league and there's four other 20-point game scorers on the team telling them to pass you the ball, you have to find that medium. So I think it was more me being a scorer in college, it was more difficult to try to make that balance of, okay, I need to get the ball to these guys and then look for myself. It prepared me physically, obviously, and emotionally for the game, but once I got to the league, it was a different animal for me to try to figure it out.” Dana Barros

