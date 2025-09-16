Boston College Women's Hockey Receives Votes in USCHO Preseason Poll: The Rundown
College hockey is about to begin and outlets are starting to release their preseason polls.
On Monday, USCHO released its Preseason Division I Women's Poll which featured 15 teams. Boston College did not land in the rankings, however did receive 18 votes, the most out of any unranked team.
Wisconsin sits atop the poll with all 20 first-place votes and 300 points, followed by Ohio State at No. 2 (277), Minnesota at No. 3 (252), Cornell at No. 4 (224), Colgate at No. 5 (221), Minnesota Duluth at No. 6 (201), Clarkson at No. 7 (163), Penn State at No. 8 (153), St. Lawrence at No. 9 (125), Quinnipiac at No. 10 (118), Boston University at No. 11 (95), UConn at No. 12 (93), St. Cloud State at No. 13 (66), Princeton at No. 14 (44), and Northeastern at No. 15 (38).
Other teams to receive votes include Yale (6), Providence (3), Mercyhurst (2), and St. Thomas (1).
Boston College has yet to announce its schedule for its 2025-26 campaign, but has shared its captains for the upcoming season in defender Jade Arnone and goalie Grace Campbell.
Here's The Rundown for Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025:
Tuesday's Schedule:
No events are scheduled.
Monday's Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
17 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan ranks fourth in the nation in yards just behind Syracuse's Steve Angeli, (1,072) Baylor's Sawyer Robertson (1,070), and Duke's Darian Mensah (1,036). Through three games, Lonergan has gone 90-of-123 for 991 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception.
- Former Boston College and current New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III has tallied 3.5 sacks through the first two games of the season which is tied for the most. The other players to have 3.5 sacks include Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson.
- The Boston College football team was visited by multiple Eagles alums on Monday night.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“It was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life. When you’re an Olympian, there’s almost something you can’t put into words.”- David Emma
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social