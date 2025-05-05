Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Earns No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team is looking to repeat as national champions.
The team’s quest has started off strong as it has notched a 17-2 overall record which includes an 8-1 mark in conference play during the regular season, made it to the ACC Championship, and is currently sitting at No. 2 in the nation.
Now, the official road to repeat begins in the NCAA Tournament this week.
Boston College earned the No. 2 overall seed and will host. With the spot, the Eagles will have a first-round bye.
The Eagles will take on either Loyola Maryland or Stony Brook in the second round on Sunday.
In total, 29 teams made the field with 15 automatic qualifiers that won their conference championship and 14 at-large bids.
The first and second rounds will be at the selected host sites (the top eight seeds) on May 9 and 11.
Other seeds in the tournament include UNC (1), Northwestern (3), Florida (4), Virginia (5), Maryland (6), Yale (7), and Johns Hopkins (8).
The teams that advance out of those rounds will face off in the quarterfinals on May 15 which will also be at the host sites and the winners will head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the semifinals on May 23 and the national championship on May 25.
The first two rounds will be aired on ESPN+ while the rest of the tournament will be on ESPNU.
NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Postseason Schedule:
(All times ET)
- First round | Friday, May 9 — ESPN+
- Second round | Sunday, May 11 — ESPN+
- Quarterfinals | Thursday, May 15 — ESPNU, Noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
- Semifinals | Friday, May 23 — ESPNU, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Final | Sunday, May 25 — ESPNU, Noon