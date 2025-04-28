Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 11
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team started postseason play last week with the 2025 ACC Championship.
In the tournament, the Eagles went 2-1 as they defeated Virginia 17-7 in the opening round and Stanford 16-9 in the semifinals, however lost to UNC 14-12 in the title game.
The loss did not impact Boston College’s place in the national polls. It remained at No. 2 this week in the KANE Media Poll with 359 points and the IWLCA Coaches Poll.
The top five stayed the same from last week in the two rankings. UNC stayed at No. 1, followed by Boston College, Northwestern at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Princeton rounded out the top five.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 12
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- UNC (15)- 375, 18-0
- Boston College- 359, 17-2
- Northwestern- 346, 16-2
- Florida- 327, 15-2
- Princeton- 312, 13-2
- Maryland- 297, 14-5
- Yale- 284, 12-3
- Virginia- 267, 11-6
- Stanford- 250, 14-5
- Johns Hopkins- 244, 12-6
- James Madison- 202, 12-4
- Michigan- 193, 12-6
- Clemson- 184, 13-6
- Duke- 181, 12-5
- Loyola Maryland- 173, 12-5
- Penn- 172, 10-5
- Syracuse- 139, 9-8
- Army- 119, 13-2
- Stony Brook- 101, 13-4
- Brown- 98, 10-5
- Denver- 70, 12-5
- Navy- 60, 13-5
- Drexel- 55, 13-3
- Harvard- 28, 9-6
- UMass- 26, 13-3
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 12
(Rank, team)
- UNC
- Boston College
- Northwestern
- Florida
- Princeton
- Maryland
- Yale
- Johns Hopkins
- Virginia
- Stanford
- Michigan
- Penn
- James Madison
- Duke
- Loyola Maryland
- Clemson
- Brown
- Syracuse
- Army West Point
- Stony Brook
- Navy
- Denver
- Drexel
- Harvard
- UMass
RV: Cornell