BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 11

The Eagles kept their place in the polls after coming up short in the ACC Championship.

Kim Rankin

The ACC (theACC) via X

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team started postseason play last week with the 2025 ACC Championship. 

In the tournament, the Eagles went 2-1 as they defeated Virginia 17-7 in the opening round and Stanford 16-9 in the semifinals, however lost to UNC 14-12 in the title game. 

The loss did not impact Boston College’s place in the national polls. It remained at No. 2 this week in the KANE Media Poll with 359 points and the IWLCA Coaches Poll. 

The top five stayed the same from last week in the two rankings. UNC stayed at No. 1, followed by Boston College, Northwestern at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Princeton rounded out the top five. 

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 12

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. UNC (15)- 375, 18-0
  2. Boston College- 359, 17-2
  3. Northwestern- 346, 16-2
  4. Florida- 327, 15-2
  5. Princeton- 312, 13-2
  6. Maryland- 297, 14-5
  7. Yale- 284, 12-3
  8. Virginia- 267, 11-6
  9. Stanford- 250, 14-5
  10. Johns Hopkins- 244, 12-6
  11. James Madison- 202, 12-4
  12. Michigan- 193, 12-6
  13. Clemson- 184, 13-6
  14. Duke- 181, 12-5
  15. Loyola Maryland- 173, 12-5
  16. Penn- 172, 10-5
  17. Syracuse- 139, 9-8
  18. Army- 119, 13-2
  19. Stony Brook- 101, 13-4
  20. Brown- 98, 10-5
  21. Denver- 70, 12-5
  22. Navy- 60, 13-5
  23. Drexel- 55, 13-3
  24. Harvard- 28, 9-6
  25. UMass- 26, 13-3 

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 12

(Rank, team)

  1. UNC 
  2. Boston College
  3. Northwestern 
  4. Florida
  5. Princeton
  6. Maryland 
  7. Yale
  8. Johns Hopkins
  9. Virginia
  10. Stanford
  11. Michigan 
  12. Penn
  13. James Madison
  14. Duke
  15. Loyola Maryland 
  16. Clemson 
  17. Brown
  18. Syracuse
  19. Army West Point
  20. Stony Brook
  21. Navy
  22. Denver
  23. Drexel
  24. Harvard 
  25. UMass 

RV: Cornell

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC