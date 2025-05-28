Boston College Women's Lacrosse Goalie Earns IWLCA Yearly Honor
With the official end to the 2025 women’s lacrosse season, yearly awards are starting to be handed out to players that had strong performances this year.
On Wednesday, the IWLCA announced its annual award recipients which featured a Boston College player.
Eagles goalie Shea Dolce was named IWLCA Goalie of the Year for her performance during her junior campaign.
This past season, Dolce appeared in every game for Boston College and amassed 1,268 minutes in the goal. In that time frame, she allowed 166 goals, notched a 7.85 goals against average, 203 saves, a .550 save percentage, and a 19-3 record.
The Darien, Conn., native helped the Eagles to maintain a spot in the top three in the rankings throughout the season, an appearance in the ACC championship game and an eighth straight Final Four where they lost to Northwestern in the semifinals 12-11 over the weekend.
In the ACC, Dolce had the most saves and highest save-percentage, the second-most saves per game average (9.23), and the second-lowest goals against average.
Nationally, she ranked first in saves and save percentage while also having the second-lowest goals against average.
The honor is just one of multiple that Dolce has collected this year. She also was named to the IWLCA All-American First-Team, the USA Lacrosse All-American First-Team, the NCAA All-Tournament Team, and is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award.
As for the other winners of the IWLCA annual awards, UNC attacker Chloe Humphrey won Player of the Year and Attacker of the Year, Penn’s Anna Brandt won Midfielder of the Year, and UNC’s Sam Forrest won Defender of the Year.