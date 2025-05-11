Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Learns Opponent For 2025 NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals
The No. 2-seeded Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team has its opponent for the 2025 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals later in the week.
The Eagles will host the No. 7-seeded Yale Bulldogs on Thursday.
Both teams earned second round wins to advance to the quarterfinals.
Boston College defeated Stony Brook 10-7 and held off a late comeback attempt by the Seawolves to notch its name into the next round while Yale edged out Syracuse 9-8 at home, both on Sunday afternoon.
This will be the first time the two teams have met this season.
The Eagles earned the No. 2 overall seed after solidifying a 17-2 overall record, an 8-1 mark in conference play during the regular season, and making it to the ACC Championship game where they lost to UNC 14-12.
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, boasted a 14-3 record which included a 5-2 mark in the regular season in conference play, and won the Ivy League Championship over Princeton 17-6 to earn one of the 15 automatic bids into the field.
Although Yale has a low seed, the contest will be a top-five matchup. Both teams are nationally ranked inside the two major polls.
In the most recent KANE Media Poll, Boston College is sitting at No. 2 with 384 points while Yale is No. 5 with 333 points. In the IWLCA Coaches Poll, the Eagles are No. 3 and the Bulldogs are No. 5.
The game will take place at Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field in Newton, Mass., and will be aired on ESPNU.