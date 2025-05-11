No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Survives Late Comeback Attempt by Stony Brook, Advances to Quarterfinals
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team defeated the Stony Brook Seawolves 10-7 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
Boston College got out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter. Emma LoPinto scored the team’s first two goals in the first seven minutes of the contest.
Rachel Clark extended the Eagles’ lead with a goal with 7:26 to go, followed by a score by Kylee Colbert at 6:14 and Mia Mascone at 1:49.
Both teams scored two goals apiece in the second quarter. LoPinto notched her third goal of the day with 8:46 to go in the half to put the Eagles up 6-0.
Stony Brook got on the board with two unanswered goals in the final five minutes, one by Charlotte Wimoth and the other by Olivia Schorr to make the score 6-2 in favor of the Eagles.
Boston College’s Devon Russell tallied a goal as time expired in the quarter to give the Eagles the 7-2 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, momentum shifted towards the Seawolves. Stony Brook outscored Boston College 3-1 in the third quarter.
The first goal of the stretch was by Kylie Budke with 12:34 to go. After Clark responded with a goal of her own with 10:10 to go in the quarter, the Seawolves tacked on a pair of scores by Wilmouth and Courtney Maclay in the final 2:25 to cut into their deficit 8-5 heading into the final 15 minutes of play.
Stony Brook’s Haydin Eisfield put the team within two 8-6 with 12:49 to go in the contest, however a pair of goals by Clark in the final five minutes cemented the win for the Eagles. The first came with 4:27 to go and the second was an empty netter with 52 seconds remaining.
The Seawolves added a final goal to their score with 2:03 to go by Maclay.
Next up, Boston College will host either No. 7 Yale or Syracuse in the quarterfinals on Thursday.