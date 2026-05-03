Despite Strange Finish, Nelly Korda Wins in Mexico and Makes More History

Nelly Korda was a tad irritated.

Just seven days removed from winning her third career major at the Chevron Championship , the world No. 1 had a six-stroke lead on the 72nd hole of the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. But she hit a wayward tee shot into the bushes and wouldn’t find her ball.

“I was like, ‘Really, on the last hole?’” Korda said. “And then the 18th hole always had a really cool vibe. The music was blaring and I think everyone was just enjoying themselves. At the end of the day, I just really wanted to have fun, too.”

It would only be a few minutes before she could. Korda hit a provisional, which fell in the greenside bunker. Then her shot from the sand went into the gallery. But she topped off the week by making a 20-footer for bogey—her first bogey in 60 holes.

Not that it mattered at that point. She would win by four over Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol.

“To make that long putt for bogey, even though it was for bogey, was great to emphasize the week on a good, solid stroke and good putt that went in,” said Korda, who shot a final-round 69.

Now, the 27-year-old has 18 wins on the LPGA Tour, making Korda the first American with 18 victories since Nancy Lopez reached that mark in 1980 at 23 years old. Last week, Korda became the first American since Amy Alcott in 1983 to win three majors before age 28.

Unstoppable. 😤 Nelly Korda takes home yet another win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tKnVvojmEd — LPGA (@LPGA) May 3, 2026

In addition, Korda hasn’t finished worse than runner-up in six starts this season (she has three wins). That makes her the first player since Annika Sorenstam in 2001 to achieve that feat.

“It's such an honor to have my name amongst so many legends,” Korda said. “I think one of my favorite days of the year has to be the champions dinner at [the Chevron Championship], when all these legends come together and share their stories. To have my name among theirs is just a huge honor.”

Korda again looks more like the player who won seven times in 2024, rather than the one who failed to secure a victory last year. And it’s fair to wonder if this is the best stretch of golf the Floridian has ever played in her career.

She doesn’t want to make that distinction, though.

“I’ve had some amazing moments in my career,” she said. “In 2024, I won five in a row and my fifth one was a major. So I’ve had—I can’t say that one moment in my career was the best. I think all of them have had a different meaning and all of them have been so great in different ways.”

Perhaps there’s more on the horizon. Korda will take off next week’s Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey before teeing it up at the Kroger Queen City Championship the following week. That will be her final start before the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera.

She already claimed one title a Riviera this season. Can she claim another?

“Obviously, it’s a confidence boost, but that’s so far ahead,” she said. “I still have one tournament before that in Cincinnati, so right now the only thing I’m focusing on is getting on my flight, going home, taking a few days off, and then practicing again.”

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