Boston College Women’s Basketball Adds New Staffer, The Rundown: June 8, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball program added Denesha Stallworth to its staff for the upcoming season as an assistant coach.
Stallworth played basketball at Kentucky from 2012-14 and worked as a video coordinator for the Wildcats from 2020-23. Last season, she served as an assistant coach for UC Santa Barbara.
"I'm very thankful to have the opportunity to work for not only a great coach, but an unbelievable person in Coach Mac," said Stallworth in the official press release. "Boston College is an incredible institution and I'm honored to be a part of this amazing staff."
Today’s Schedule:
Track and Field: NCAA National Championship Finals | Eugene, Ore. | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
86 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College track and field athlete Emma Tavella will compete in the Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase Finals on Saturday evening. Although the event is set to start at 5: 30 p.m. ET, Tavella will compete at 5:54 p.m.ET.
- Three-star class of 2025 running back Jaylin Brown is announcing his commitment on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Boston College is in his list of final schools.
- Three-star class of 2026 quarterback Jayvon Gilmore received an offer from the Boston College football program on Friday.
Special Media:
Check out our….
