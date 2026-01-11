Three Former Boston College Football Defensive Backs Sign With New Programs

Three former Boston College football defensive backs have found new homes after entering the transfer portal this offseason.

Senior Amari Jackson signed with Maryland, sophomore Omar Thornton signed with Miami, and freshman Omarion Davis signed with Penn State, all within the last three days.

From a production standpoint, Thornton was the biggest loss for the Eagles out of the three.

BREAKING: Boston College S Omar Thornton will transfer to Miami.



A South Florida native, Thornton posted 82 tackles, 8 for a loss, and forced four fumbles.https://t.co/JGWe1kcbEs pic.twitter.com/pRkq1g2oGe — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) January 11, 2026

The Carver Ranches, Fla., native registered 82 tackles (56 solos), two sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception in 2025. Thornton possesses a restless motor and consistently executed highlight-reel hits, which led to an All-ACC Honorable Mention nod.

Jackson spent the past four seasons on the Heights, totaling 81 career tackles (59 solos), two interceptions, and 15 passes defended. In 2025 and 2024, however, he only played in six games, respectively, because of injuries that sprung up.

When Jackson was available, however, he was a clear-cut corner with the capability to lock up any receiver up in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Boston College transfer cornerback Amari Jackson officially signs with Maryland 🐢✅ pic.twitter.com/Mlj1Uikfhg — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) January 10, 2026

Davis, who hails from Charlotte, N.C., collected 13 tackles (eight solos) last year as a reserve safety and was a member of BC head coach Bill O’Brien’s first recruiting class.

The Eagles have lost 30 total players to the transfer portal this offseason since it opened on Jan. 2. It will stay open until Jan. 16.

From the Instagram of new Penn State safety commit and Boston College transfer Omarion Davis pic.twitter.com/MOqHw5gcBW — Lyle Alenstein (@LAlenstein) January 9, 2026

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame

Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State

Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate

Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida

Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central

Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas

Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland

Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris- Arizona State RB Turbo Richard- Indiana TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke- Bryant WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming- App State QB Shaker Reisig LB Bryce Steele RB Alex Broome LB Jaylen Blackwell OL Ryan Mickow WR Ismael Zamor DB Amari Jackson

