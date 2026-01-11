Three Former Boston College Football Defensive Backs Sign With New Programs
In this story:
Three former Boston College football defensive backs have found new homes after entering the transfer portal this offseason.
Senior Amari Jackson signed with Maryland, sophomore Omar Thornton signed with Miami, and freshman Omarion Davis signed with Penn State, all within the last three days.
From a production standpoint, Thornton was the biggest loss for the Eagles out of the three.
The Carver Ranches, Fla., native registered 82 tackles (56 solos), two sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception in 2025. Thornton possesses a restless motor and consistently executed highlight-reel hits, which led to an All-ACC Honorable Mention nod.
Jackson spent the past four seasons on the Heights, totaling 81 career tackles (59 solos), two interceptions, and 15 passes defended. In 2025 and 2024, however, he only played in six games, respectively, because of injuries that sprung up.
When Jackson was available, however, he was a clear-cut corner with the capability to lock up any receiver up in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Davis, who hails from Charlotte, N.C., collected 13 tackles (eight solos) last year as a reserve safety and was a member of BC head coach Bill O’Brien’s first recruiting class.
The Eagles have lost 30 total players to the transfer portal this offseason since it opened on Jan. 2. It will stay open until Jan. 16.
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame
- Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State
- Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate
- Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida
- Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central
- Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
2026 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:
- TE Ty Lockwood
- DB Ashton McShane
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch- Kansas
- DL Edwin Kolenge
- WR Reed Harris- Arizona State
- RB Turbo Richard- Indiana
- TE Stevie Amar Jr.
- WR Cedric Lott Jr.
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke- Bryant
- WR/RB Datrell Jones- Holy Cross
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan- Rutgers
- DL Sterling Sanders
- OL Jadon Lafontant
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty- Louisville
- DE Jayden Fry
- DB Omarion Davis
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)
- LB Tim Hays
- DB Omar Thornton
- WR Semaj Fleming- App State
- QB Shaker Reisig
- LB Bryce Steele
- RB Alex Broome
- LB Jaylen Blackwell
- OL Ryan Mickow
- WR Ismael Zamor
- DB Amari Jackson
Recommended Articles:
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz