Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats Syracuse at Home, The Rundown: January 20, 2025
The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team earned its 12th win of the season with a dominant 92-51 victory over the Syracuse Orange at home on Sunday afternoon.
Guard Dontavia Waggoner led the way for the Eagles with 22 points, five rebounds, five steals, and one assist. In total, four players scored double-digits in Waggoner, forward Teya Sidberry with 21, guard T’yana Todd with 16, and guard Andrea Daley with 11.
With the win, Boston College improves to 12-8 overall and 3-4 in conference play while Syracuse falls to 7-11 overall and 1-6 in the ACC.
Today’s Schedule:
Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Brown | 2 p.m. ET
Eagles Results:
Women’s Basketball: Boston College 92, Syracuse 51.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
25 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2026 wide receiver Jacob Butler has been re-offered by Boston College. Butler is a product of Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y. In 2024, he tallied 58 receptions for 1,198 yards and 18 touchdowns.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse program shared photos from practice via social media on Sunday. The Eagles kick off their season on Feb. 7 as they host Loyola Maryland.
- Former Boston College and current Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano tallied three total tackles (one solo and two assisted) and three quarterback hits in the Bills’ 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Sunday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"That man ain't human. He's too strong to be human. He's the toughest guy in the league to play against because he keeps coming headfirst. Swinging those forearms wears you down.”- Jim Parker on Ernie Stautner
