Boston College Football Loses 11th Player to Transfer Portal

Boston College football is losing another player to the transfer portal.

Eagles wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr. is entering his name into the portal.

He made the announcement on Tuesday morning via social media.

“After careful consideration, I’ve made the decision to enter my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal,” said Lott Jr. via X. I want to thank Boston College and the staff for believing in me and helping me grow as a young man. I will always appreciate the memories and relationships I've built here.”

Lott Jr. spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill. He redshirted in 2024 and saw time in two games in 2025, mostly on special teams and reserve wide receiver. He did not record a stat in his two years with the Eagles.

The Dallas, Texas, native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2024. He ranked No. 1,794 nationally, No. 215 in wide receivers, and No. 258 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.

He is not rated as a transfer prospect.

Lott Jr. committed to Boston College on June 30, 2023, and chose the Eagles over Texas State, Memphis, UTSA, Buffalo, and others. He received an offer from Texas Tech after his commitment to BC, but stayed with the program and was one of 13 players to sign with the Eagles in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 218-pound offensive weapon is the 11th Boston College player to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal.

He joins defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. The Eagles won their season opener over Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and their season finale at Syracuse 34-12 on Nov. 29, but lost ten consecutive games in between.

The skid featured defeats to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 11 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer window rather than two, a new rule the NCAA adopted in October.

The window will be open from Jan. 2-16, 2026.

